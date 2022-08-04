iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Shares Acquired by Curi Wealth Management LLC

Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,704 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,933 shares during the quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEMA. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 385,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,592,000 after purchasing an additional 29,486 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 100,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 170.8% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 32,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 20,201 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,518,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EEMA traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.13. 260 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,170. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a twelve month low of $64.43 and a twelve month high of $90.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.05.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

