iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $154.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.78. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $139.96 and a 52 week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

