iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $189.75 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.87.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

