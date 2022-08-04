iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after acquiring an additional 556,376 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $71,578,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,745,522,000 after acquiring an additional 210,504 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $56,140,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,441,000.

IJH traded down $1.28 on Thursday, hitting $249.24. 15,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,670,328. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $218.00 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.62.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

