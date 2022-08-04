iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Weaver Consulting Group

Weaver Consulting Group increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC now owns 537,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,636,000 after purchasing an additional 308,715 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $416.72 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $393.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $364.03 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

