iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) is Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s 2nd Largest Position

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 609,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $46,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.91. The stock had a trading volume of 138,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,633,525. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.80.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

