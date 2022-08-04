iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IHI. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 83,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $54.21 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $47.24 and a one year high of $67.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.79.

