iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) Shares Acquired by Prudent Investors Network

Prudent Investors Network grew its stake in iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. iShares US Financials ETF makes up approximately 0.2% of Prudent Investors Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Prudent Investors Network’s holdings in iShares US Financials ETF were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares US Financials ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Financials ETF alerts:

iShares US Financials ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares US Financials ETF stock traded up $1.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,967. iShares US Financials ETF has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $91.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.07.

iShares US Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.