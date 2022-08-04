Island Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $30,207.10 (ISLE)

Island Coin (ISLE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Island Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Island Coin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Island Coin has a total market cap of $30,207.10 and $81.00 worth of Island Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.46 or 0.00626369 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016803 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00035359 BTC.
Island Coin Profile
Island Coin’s total supply is 537,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,142,052,039,100 coins. Island Coin’s official Twitter account is @island_coin. The Reddit community for Island Coin is https://reddit.com/r/islandcoin.
Buying and Selling Island Coin
Receive News & Updates for Island Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Island Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.