Island Coin Hits Market Capitalization of $30,207.10 (ISLE)

Island Coin (ISLE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. One Island Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Island Coin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. Island Coin has a total market cap of $30,207.10 and $81.00 worth of Island Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.46 or 0.00626369 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002195 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00016803 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00035359 BTC.

Island Coin Profile

Island Coin’s total supply is 537,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 249,142,052,039,100 coins. Island Coin’s official Twitter account is @island_coin. The Reddit community for Island Coin is https://reddit.com/r/islandcoin.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Island Coin directly using US dollars.

