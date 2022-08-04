Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,360 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,955. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $238.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $59.65.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.99%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

