Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,360 Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC owned 0.66% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Separately, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,955. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.10. The stock has a market cap of $238.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.20 and a 12 month high of $59.65.
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Dividend Announcement
Fidelity D & D Bancorp Profile
Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, trust, and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers. The company accepts savings, clubs, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, and short- and long-term time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fidelity D & D Bancorp (FDBC)
- Activision Blizzard Banks On A Flurry Of New Content
- Energy Transfer Is A Value Among High-Yield Energy Infrastructure
- Devon Energy Looks Attractive if You Look Past the Headlines
- Warner Brothers Discovery is a Powerhouse Entertainment Play
- 3 Low Priced Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity D & D Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.