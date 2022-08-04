Jacobi Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,205 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 2.2% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $18,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 886,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,102,000 after purchasing an additional 90,680 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,085,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,450,206. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $177.56 and a 200 day moving average of $189.87.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

