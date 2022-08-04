Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 1,067 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,538 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Target during the 1st quarter valued at $2,453,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 23,884 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Target by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,533 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,374 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.70. 35,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,174. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.03.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $270.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays reduced their price target on Target from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.08.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.