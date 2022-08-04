Jacobi Capital Management LLC Buys 152 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.32. 22,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,808,893. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.69. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

