Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $2.53 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Danaher by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $342,736,000 after buying an additional 1,053,502 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,763,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its stake in Danaher by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,919,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $631,489,000 after buying an additional 390,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR traded down $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $287.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,218. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.34. The firm has a market cap of $208.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.86. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $301.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total transaction of $3,253,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

