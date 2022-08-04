Jacobi Capital Management LLC Has $2.90 Million Stock Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AWK. SFE Investment Counsel raised its position in American Water Works by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 19,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in American Water Works by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $172.00 to $157.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Water Works Trading Up 0.1 %

In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other American Water Works news, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 1,029 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.52, for a total value of $149,740.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,098.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 693 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.10, for a total transaction of $105,405.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,728,008.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AWK stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $157.83. 5,266 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,420. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.32. The stock has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.43. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.45 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. American Water Works had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.64%.

American Water Works Profile

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.