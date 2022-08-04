Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 346 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Cummins by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in Cummins by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its stake in Cummins by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 17,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,546,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,340. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cummins Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. StockNews.com upgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.60.

CMI stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $219.07. The stock had a trading volume of 3,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,771. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.27 and a twelve month high of $247.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.91.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.59. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.62%.

Cummins Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

