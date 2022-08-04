Jacobi Capital Management LLC Purchases 479 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 1.1% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $168.47. The company had a trading volume of 237,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,880,535. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.25 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $295.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,045.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $56,703.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,063 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,045.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $2,059,122.10. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,904,644. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

