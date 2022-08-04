Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.93 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:J)

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a report released on Monday, August 1st. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.93 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.07. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Engineering Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jacobs Engineering Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.32 EPS.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share.

Jacobs Engineering Group Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on J. Citigroup decreased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

NYSE:J opened at $127.70 on Thursday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.82 and its 200 day moving average is $131.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 25.84%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after acquiring an additional 250,587 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,479,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,601,000 after purchasing an additional 42,028 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,346,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,406,000 after purchasing an additional 258,525 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 12.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,814,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,352,000 after purchasing an additional 641,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after buying an additional 304,996 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

