JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Major Shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc Sells 85,000 Shares

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $1,915,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 776,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,502,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Benefit Street Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 202,000 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $4,629,840.00.

NASDAQ JAKK traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.66. 145,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,744. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $236.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.35.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in JAKKS Pacific by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific to $28.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

