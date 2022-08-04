JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Major Shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc Sells 85,000 Shares

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) major shareholder Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $1,915,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 776,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,502,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Benefit Street Partners Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 28th, Benefit Street Partners Llc sold 202,000 shares of JAKKS Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $4,629,840.00.
JAKKS Pacific Stock Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ JAKK traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.66. 145,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,744. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $236.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.35.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific to $28.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
JAKKS Pacific Company Profile
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
