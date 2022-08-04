James Bylund Sells 2,000 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) COO James Bylund sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.40, for a total value of $480,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,339,813.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Repligen Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $243.30. 540,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,920. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.12 and a beta of 1.07. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $137.21 and a 52 week high of $327.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.32.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $207.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Repligen
Analyst Ratings Changes
RGEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Repligen from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Repligen from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.00.
Repligen Company Profile
Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.
See Also
