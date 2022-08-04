Janus Henderson Group plc Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:JHG)

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th.

Janus Henderson Group has a dividend payout ratio of 67.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Janus Henderson Group to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.6%.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. Janus Henderson Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.18 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.20 to $22.10 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Janus Henderson Group

In other Janus Henderson Group news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 10,701 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $249,226.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,365.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janus Henderson Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,010,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,915,000 after purchasing an additional 646,720 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 299.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 567,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after acquiring an additional 425,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,423,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,854,000 after acquiring an additional 391,855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Rating)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.