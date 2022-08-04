Jarvis+ (JAR) Market Cap Hits $220,109.53

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $220,109.53 and $68,898.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,606.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004423 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004420 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003928 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003955 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002262 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00127946 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032095 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004419 BTC.
About Jarvis+
Jarvis+ (JAR) is a coin. It launched on August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.
Jarvis+ Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Jarvis+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jarvis+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.