Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM) Short Interest Update

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 433,800 shares, an increase of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 353,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 279,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:JWSM opened at $9.88 on Thursday. Jaws Mustang Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $9.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jaws Mustang Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 896.6% during the first quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,690 shares during the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $502,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,146,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,853,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $3,679,000.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Company Profile

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

