JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,120,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 19,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JD.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 578 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 103.0% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $61.13 on Thursday. JD.com has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.93 and a beta of 0.37.

JD.com Dividend Announcement

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $239.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 billion. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. JD.com’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on JD. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $117.00 to $106.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of JD.com from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JD.com from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

