Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research report issued on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the airline will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.52 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.56.

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The airline reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.69 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

