Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €72.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.00 ($74.23) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BNP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €64.30 ($66.29) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($74.23) price target on BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a €63.00 ($64.95) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($67.01) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($63.92) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

BNP Paribas Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of BNP opened at €47.26 ($48.72) on Monday. BNP Paribas has a 12-month low of €57.24 ($59.01) and a 12-month high of €69.17 ($71.31). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €47.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €52.21.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers corporate and institutional banking services, such as consulting, financing and transaction banking for corporate clients and institutional investors; capital markets investment and financing; securities clearing, and custody services.

