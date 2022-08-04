Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Molson Coors Beverage in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now expects that the company will earn $3.91 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.92. The consensus estimate for Molson Coors Beverage’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TAP. UBS Group lifted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molson Coors Beverage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of TAP stock opened at $54.19 on Thursday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52 week low of $42.46 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is 45.10%.

Institutional Trading of Molson Coors Beverage

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 42.2% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,203,000 after purchasing an additional 507,296 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $20,079,000. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter worth about $21,130,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,215,000. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

