Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Herbalife Nutrition’s current full-year earnings is $3.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

Shares of NYSE:HLF opened at $27.50 on Thursday. Herbalife Nutrition has a 12 month low of $19.30 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 27.67%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $617,670.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan W. Lefevre acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.60 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,984 shares in the company, valued at $617,670.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President John Desimone acquired 43,478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.54 per share, with a total value of $936,516.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 123,452 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,156.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 63,080 shares of company stock worth $1,372,132. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Herbalife Nutrition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Herbalife Nutrition by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Herbalife Nutrition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000.

About Herbalife Nutrition

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

