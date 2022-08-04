Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) VP Sells $226,870.00 in Stock

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of JEF opened at $32.82 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.19). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Jefferies Financial Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 27.40%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JEF. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 80.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 64.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JEF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jefferies Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

