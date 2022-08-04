Jefferies Financial Group Trims Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Target Price to $65.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TTD. DA Davidson cut their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.29.

TTD traded down $0.54 on Thursday, reaching $49.49. The stock had a trading volume of 52,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,377,547. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day moving average of $59.28. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.09.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trade Desk will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.81 per share, with a total value of $801,675.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 205,415 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,605,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,203,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,423,000 after buying an additional 417,971 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 62,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 41.9% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

