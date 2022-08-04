JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $18.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.91.

JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.18. 40,238 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,067. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.29. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.72.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JELD-WEN will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 121,815 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,483.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,268,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,727,947.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 201,578 shares of company stock worth $2,767,487. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 38.9% during the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,692,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273,690 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,440,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30,138 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.8% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,218,000 after purchasing an additional 503,453 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,083,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,643,000 after purchasing an additional 343,177 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457,808 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

