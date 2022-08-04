JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on JBLU. TheStreet cut JetBlue Airways from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James cut JetBlue Airways from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JetBlue Airways Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $8.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $7.87 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways ( NASDAQ:JBLU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA increased its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA now owns 2,991 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 8 Airbus A220 aircraft, 21 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 107 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.