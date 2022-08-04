JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.01)-0.01 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $278.5-280.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.13 million. JFrog also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

JFrog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,345,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 928,888. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 0.49. JFrog has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.68.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.32 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 33.74%. Equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

FROG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of JFrog from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.43.

In other JFrog news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $359,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,359,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,043,014.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $122,402.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,622.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 18,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $359,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,359,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,043,014.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,136 shares of company stock worth $588,703. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of JFrog

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FROG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of JFrog by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 773,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,844,000 after acquiring an additional 398,144 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 9.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,092,000 after buying an additional 387,009 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the first quarter valued at about $10,228,000. State Street Corp grew its position in JFrog by 5.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in JFrog during the first quarter valued at about $877,000. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

See Also

