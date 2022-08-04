JOE (JOE) Price Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

JOE (JOE) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 4th. One JOE coin can now be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001506 BTC on popular exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $105.16 million and $3.15 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, JOE has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.93 or 0.00629620 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00016081 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00035183 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 305,475,639 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

