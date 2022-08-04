John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.15-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $553.78 million-$560.95 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $566.83 million. John Bean Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.90-$5.10 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on John Bean Technologies from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

JBT traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,111. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. John Bean Technologies has a 1 year low of $98.57 and a 1 year high of $177.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.51. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $542.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.27 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.66, for a total transaction of $32,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,210,138.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 900 shares of company stock valued at $99,978 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Willis Investment Counsel purchased a new position in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $546,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $345,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in John Bean Technologies by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,134,000 after acquiring an additional 167,866 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 30,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after buying an additional 12,405 shares during the period.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through two segments: JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and food safety solutions.

Further Reading

