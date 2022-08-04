John C. Mckew Sells 3,407 Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) insider John C. Mckew sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $27,630.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,522.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lumos Pharma Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $11.52.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUMO. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

