John C. Mckew Sells 3,407 Shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) Stock

Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) insider John C. Mckew sold 3,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $27,630.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 24,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,522.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Lumos Pharma Trading Up 5.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $8.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.43. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $6.15 and a one year high of $11.52.
Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92). The company had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lumos Pharma in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.
