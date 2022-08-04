Joshua Thomas Truba Sells 24,000 Shares of NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) Senior Officer Joshua Thomas Truba sold 24,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.60, for a total value of C$326,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,467,725.60.

Joshua Thomas Truba also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NuVista Energy alerts:

On Thursday, May 26th, Joshua Thomas Truba sold 20,500 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total value of C$267,525.00.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$10.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.37. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a one year low of C$2.90 and a one year high of C$14.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$381.83 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.8699999 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NVA. CIBC cut their price target on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.36.

About NuVista Energy

(Get Rating)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NuVista Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVista Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.