JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Varta (ETR:VAR1) a €95.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($97.94) target price on Varta (ETR:VAR1Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($76.29) price target on shares of Varta in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($97.94) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a €64.00 ($65.98) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($105.15) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €65.50 ($67.53) price objective on shares of Varta in a research note on Monday.

Varta Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of VAR1 stock opened at €78.22 ($80.64) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.29. Varta has a 1 year low of €67.88 ($69.98) and a 1 year high of €165.90 ($171.03). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €80.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €86.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.40.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

