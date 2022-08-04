JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target to $210.00

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

GPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $160.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Group 1 Automotive from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 30th.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of GPI stock traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $177.68. 1,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,829. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.43. Group 1 Automotive has a one year low of $145.72 and a one year high of $212.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.95.

Group 1 Automotive Increases Dividend

Group 1 Automotive ( NYSE:GPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $12.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.56 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 42.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total value of $181,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.49, for a total transaction of $181,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,354,288.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Frank Grese sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.86, for a total value of $169,132.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,714 shares in the company, valued at $4,035,764.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Group 1 Automotive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $437,000. Crumly & Associates Inc. grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. 99.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

