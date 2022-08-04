JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target to GBX 600

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.23) to GBX 600 ($7.35) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.74) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 612.86 ($7.51).

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of RTO opened at GBX 545 ($6.68) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20. The company has a market capitalization of £10.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,892.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 494.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 505.67. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 441.20 ($5.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 662 ($8.11).

About Rentokil Initial

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

