JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Price Target to GBX 600

Posted by on Aug 4th, 2022

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 590 ($7.23) to GBX 600 ($7.35) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RTO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 550 ($6.74) price target on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 612.86 ($7.51).

Rentokil Initial Stock Performance

Shares of RTO opened at GBX 545 ($6.68) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.20. The company has a market capitalization of £10.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,892.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 494.13 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 505.67. Rentokil Initial has a 12 month low of GBX 441.20 ($5.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 662 ($8.11).

About Rentokil Initial

(Get Rating)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Receive News & Ratings for Rentokil Initial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rentokil Initial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.