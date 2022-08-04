JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $125.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Qorvo from $175.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.55.

QRVO opened at $106.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. Qorvo has a 52 week low of $90.16 and a 52 week high of $201.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total value of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,515,352.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qorvo news, Director Jeffery R. Gardner sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.57, for a total transaction of $110,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,515,352.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $453,532.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,070 shares of company stock worth $2,055,769. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 5.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,795,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in Qorvo in the second quarter valued at about $15,888,629,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Qorvo by 10.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 28.8% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Qorvo by 12.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 108,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. It offers mobile devices, such as smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets and other devices; radio frequency power management integrated circuits, ultra-wideband (UWB) system-on-a-chip (SoC) and system-in-package (SiP) solutions, MEMS-based sensors, antenna tuners, and antennaplexers, as well as discrete multiplexers, duplexers, filters, and switches; and cellular base stations include switch-low noise amplifier (LNA) modules, variable gain amplifiers, integrated power amplifier (PA) Doherty modules, discrete LNAs, and high power GaN amplifiers.

