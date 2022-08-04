Julie D. Frist Purchases 585 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) Director Julie D. Frist purchased 585 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.38 per share, for a total transaction of $85,632.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $73,190. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Liberty Broadband Trading Up 1.4 %

LBRDA traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $113.36. The company had a trading volume of 266,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,875. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $99.52 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Broadband

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 1.2% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 5.4% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 11.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBRDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

