Julie D. Frist Purchases 585 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) Director Julie D. Frist purchased 585 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.38 per share, for a total transaction of $85,632.30. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares in the company, valued at $73,190. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Liberty Broadband Trading Up 1.4 %
LBRDA traded up $1.58 on Thursday, hitting $113.36. The company had a trading volume of 266,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,875. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $99.52 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 99.93% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LBRDA has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Liberty Broadband from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.
About Liberty Broadband
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
