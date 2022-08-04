Julie D. Frist Sells 500 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) Director Julie D. Frist sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $69,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.76. 1,039,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,018. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.91. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $102.14 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get Liberty Broadband alerts:

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.27 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,051,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,186,000 after buying an additional 1,126,372 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,005,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,467,000 after purchasing an additional 897,427 shares during the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $138,759,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 14.1% during the first quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,847,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,584,000 after purchasing an additional 848,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 26.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,714,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,391,000 after acquiring an additional 560,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.50.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Broadband Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Broadband and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.