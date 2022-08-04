Julie D. Frist Sells 500 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) Director Julie D. Frist sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total transaction of $69,695.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Liberty Broadband Stock Up 1.3 %
NASDAQ:LBRDK traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.76. 1,039,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,018. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 0.91. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $102.14 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.27 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.50.
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.
