Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Rami Rahim Sells 6,250 Shares

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,509,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 1st, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total value of $175,062.50.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $158,539.70.
- On Monday, June 13th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $156,373.25.
- On Friday, May 6th, Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $177,815.55.
Juniper Networks stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.06. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $38.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.37.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 1,089.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 206,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,361,000 after buying an additional 188,802 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 308.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,832,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,408 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,595 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,227 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth $4,583,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNPR shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Juniper Networks from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lowered Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.18.
Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.
