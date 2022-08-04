Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.30 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.29 billion.

Juniper Networks Stock Down 0.9 %

JNPR stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.96. 95,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,767. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $26.20 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNPR shares. Cowen cut their target price on Juniper Networks to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Juniper Networks from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks to $32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Juniper Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.41.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $175,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 838,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,509,742.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Manoj Leelanivas sold 8,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $266,009.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $175,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 838,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,509,742.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,439 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,988. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Juniper Networks

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $485,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $436,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.