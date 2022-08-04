KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.39

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.39 and traded as high as $12.40. KalVista Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $12.19, with a volume of 65,519 shares trading hands.

KALV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,482 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

