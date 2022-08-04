Karura (KAR) Price Reaches $0.59 on Major Exchanges

Karura (KAR) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Karura coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00002637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Karura has a total market cap of $39.59 million and $396,727.00 worth of Karura was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Karura has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004444 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.13 or 0.00644909 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001636 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00016419 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035481 BTC.
About Karura
Karura’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,700,000 coins. Karura’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Karura Coin Trading
