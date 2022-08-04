Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Acquires 8,084 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares during the quarter. Unilever accounts for 1.2% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $5,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 61.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Societe Generale cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Stock Down 1.1 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Unilever stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,658,262. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $58.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

