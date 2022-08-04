Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 683 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 126,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.36.

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.4 %

MDLZ stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.85. 88,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,445,915. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.02 and its 200 day moving average is $63.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $89.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 50.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.