Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $6.23 Million Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC decreased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,760 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. STERIS accounts for approximately 1.3% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $6,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 66,781 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.57.

In other STERIS news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

STERIS stock traded up $2.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $205.53. 6,843 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 424,925. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $192.40 and a 12-month high of $255.93. The company has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.48.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s payout ratio is 46.11%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

